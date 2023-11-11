Italy beats Slovenia to reach Billie Jean King Cup final

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Italy has reached its first final of the Billie Jean King Cup in a decade after beating Slovenia. It will face either Canada or the Czech Republic on Sunday. Martina Trevisan beat Kaja Juvan 7-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match after breaking her opponent three times. Jasmine Paolini gave the Italians an insurmountable 2-0 lead after seeing off Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Four-time champion Italy last reached the final in 2013. Slovenia was playing its first semifinal at the competition.

