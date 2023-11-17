Italy beats North Macedonia 5-2 and now needs just a point against Ukraine to qualify for Euro 2024

ROME (AP) — Federico Chiesa scored two first-half goals and defending champion Italy beat North Macedonia 5-2 to gain a measure of revenge and move closer to qualifying for the European Championship. Italy now needs only a draw against Ukraine on Monday to secure a spot at next year’s tournament in Germany. North Macedonia kept Italy from qualifying for last year’s World Cup with a 1-0 playoff win over the Azzurri in Palermo. Matteo Darmian opened the scoring for Italy and Giacomo Raspadori scored a key goal in the 81st after substitute Jani Atanasov scored twice for North Macedonia. Stephan El Shaarawy added another for Italy in stoppage time.

