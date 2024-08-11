Italy beats defending champion US for gold in women’s volleyball at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Italy beat the defending champion U.S. team to win gold in women’s volleyball at the Paris Olympics. The victory came in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. They ended a dominant tournament having lost just one set. It’s the first medal in the sport for top-ranked Italy and sends the Americans home in disappointment after they won their first Olympic title in Tokyo. It’s a huge win for Italy, whose previous best Olympic finish was fifth.

