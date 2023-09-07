Italy and Namibia will see faces from 2019 in Rugby World Cup opener

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Namibia boasts more Rugby World Cup experience than Italy for their Pool A match in Saint-Etienne on Saturday. Italy has far more caps, though, thanks to a much busier program. Experience was the difference when the teams also met in their opening game at the 2019 World Cup in Higashiosaka. The Namibians typically fought hard but Italy won 47-22. The Italians have five players remaining from that game and Namibia has eight. Namibia has 12 players in all from 2019, with nine running out for their third tournament appearance. Namibia has even included two of its three try-scorers from the 2019 game, scrumhalf Damian Stevens and wing JC Greyling. Italy made only two changes from its last warmup game, a 42-21 win over Japan in Treviso two weeks ago.

