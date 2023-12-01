Italy and Croatia are tough options as lower-seeded teams in Euro 2024 tournament draw

Defending champion Italy and World Cup semifinalist Croatia are among the lower-seeded teams in the European Championship tournament draw that is made on Saturday in Germany. That is because UEFA decides seedings solely based on results in the 10 qualifying groups. Italy and Croatia finished second in their groups and dropped several points so fell down the rankings. Joining Germany in pot 1 are the five teams with the best records among group winners: Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England. Croatia is among third-seeded teams and Italy is in the lowest-ranked pot 4. The 24 teams are drawn into six groups.

