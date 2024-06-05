Italiano has tough act to follow after replacing Motta as coach of Champions League debutant Bologna

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Champions League debutant Bologna hired Vincenzo Italiano as its new coach on Wednesday to replace Thiago Motta. Italiano signed a two-year contract to take over from Motta, who led Bologna to fifth place in Serie A last season and the club’s first qualification for the Champions League. Motta decided not to renew his contract and has been heavily linked to the vacant position at Juventus. Italiano spent three seasons at Fiorentina and steered the club to back-to-back Europa Conference League finals. It lost to West Ham in 2023 and Olympiakos last month.

