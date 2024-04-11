Italian wrestler Chamizo claims he rejected $300,000 bribe to throw a match he controversially lost

MILAN (AP) — Two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Frank Chamizo has claimed he turned down a bribe of $300,000 to throw a match at last week’s European wrestling Olympic qualification tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan. Chamizo ended up controversially losing the semifinal match to Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Turan Bayramov following a disputed late call. A challenge from Bayramov’s coach was upheld and that denied Chamizo the two points that would have seen him win the match and qualify for the Olympic Games. Chamizo competes for Italy after immigrating from Cuba in 2011.

