Italian TV commentators face sanctions for racist and sexual remarks at swim worlds

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Two commentators for Italy’s state television are facing disciplinary procedures for making sexual and racist comments live on air. Italy’s RAI state television has received numerous complaints from viewers following the comments made during a broadcast of the diving competition at the world aquatics championships in Japan. Journalist Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and technical commentator Massimiliano Mazzucchi allegedly made sexist remarks during the women’s event and a racist comment during the men’s competition. RAI CEO Roberto Sergio says he has started the process for opening a disciplinary case and has asked for the duo to be sent home from Japan.

