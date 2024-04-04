Italian tennis official suspended for 5 1/2 years for corruption breaches

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says an Italian tennis official has been suspended for 5 1/2 years for multiple corruption breaches. Manuel Guion is a national-level official who has also served as a line judge at ATP challenger level. He admitted to five breaches of the tennis anti-corruption program. They included conspiring to commit a corruption offense, soliciting a player to commit a corruption offense, encouraging tennis betting, and betting on events when officiating at them. Guion cooperated fully and was fined $6,000. He is prohibited from officiating at or attending tennis events sanctioned by ITIA members during his suspension.

