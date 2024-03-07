Italian soccer boss Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement

By The Associated Press
FILE - FIGC President Gabriele Gravina poses for photographer as he arrives for the Gran Gala' soccer awards ceremony, in Milan, Italy, on Dec. 2, 2019. Italian soccer federation president and UEFA vice president Gabriele Gravina has been placed under investigation by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money laundering linked to an auction for TV rights when he led the third division in 2018. Gravina volunteered to meet with the prosecutors and denies any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

ROME (AP) — Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina is being investigated by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money laundering linked to an auction of TV rights. Gravina volunteered to meet with the prosecutors and denies any wrongdoing. He is accused of illegally using money from the TV rights auction in 2018 when he led the third division, for the sale of a collection of medieval books and the purchase of a home in Milan. Gravina’s lawyers say in a statement, “We asked for a hearing and we provided documentation to show that our client is innocent.”

