Italian skier Marta Bassino dominates World Cup downhill. Overall leader Gut-Behrami finishes third

By The Associated Press
Italy's Marta Bassino celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Maria Pizzato]

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Italian skier Marta Bassino has used all her technical skills to dominate a women’s World Cup downhill and claim her first win in the sport’s fastest discipline. Bassino is a giant slalom specialist and won the super-G world title last year. She gained time on all her competitors in the twisting opening and final sections to finish 0.54 seconds ahead of teammate Federica Brignone. Lara Gut-Behrami finished 1.11 behind in third as the Swiss star extended her lead in the overall standings over the absent Mikaela Shiffrin to 165 points. Gut-Behrami also went top of the downhill season standings.

