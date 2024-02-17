Italian skier Marta Bassino dominates World Cup downhill. Overall leader Gut-Behrami finishes third

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Italian skier Marta Bassino has used all her technical skills to dominate a women’s World Cup downhill and claim her first win in the sport’s fastest discipline. Bassino is a giant slalom specialist and won the super-G world title last year. She gained time on all her competitors in the twisting opening and final sections to finish 0.54 seconds ahead of teammate Federica Brignone. Lara Gut-Behrami finished 1.11 behind in third as the Swiss star extended her lead in the overall standings over the absent Mikaela Shiffrin to 165 points. Gut-Behrami also went top of the downhill season standings.

