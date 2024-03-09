Italian skier Federica Brignone wins women’s World Cup GS to stay in contention for season title

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone used a blistering second run to win the season’s penultimate women’s World Cup giant slalom and stay in contention for the discipline title. Brignone needed to gain at least 36 points more than GS standings leader Lara Gut-Behrami did. She managed to do so with the help of Sara Hector. The Olympic GS champion from Sweden finished runner-up and pushed Gut-Behrami into third position. The Swiss star would have locked up the title if she had finished second. Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race after recovering from knee injury. The American star plans to return to racing at Sunday’s slalom.

