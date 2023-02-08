Italian skier Elena Fanchini dies at 37 from tumor

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has died after her career was cut short by a tumor. She was 37. The Italian Winter Sports Federation says Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home near Brescia. She died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the world championships in Meribel, France, and two days after former teammate Federica Brignone claimed gold in combined. Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and also won two World Cup downhill races.

