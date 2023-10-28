Italian skier Brignone leads season-opening GS after 1st run; US star Shiffrin looming in 5th

By ERIC WILLEMSEN The Associated Press
Italy's Federica Brignone speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandro Trovati]

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone has dominated the first run of the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin is looming in fifth. Brignone was a half-second faster than Olympic champion Sara Hector. Three more racers finished within a second of the Italian’s lead. Shiffrin had 0.75 to make up in the second leg. The American had the second-fastest time at the first split before losing several tenths of a second in the second sector. Former overall champions Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland finished just ahead of Shiffrin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.