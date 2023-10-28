Italian skier Brignone leads season-opening GS after 1st run; US star Shiffrin looming in 5th

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone has dominated the first run of the season-opening women’s World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin is looming in fifth. Brignone was a half-second faster than Olympic champion Sara Hector. Three more racers finished within a second of the Italian’s lead. Shiffrin had 0.75 to make up in the second leg. The American had the second-fastest time at the first split before losing several tenths of a second in the second sector. Former overall champions Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland finished just ahead of Shiffrin.

