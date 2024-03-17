Italian skier Brignone leads season-ending GS to keep pressure on standings leader Gut-Behrami

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone leads the women’s giant slalom at the World Cup finals after the first run as the Italian keeps the pressure on standings leader Lara Gut-Behrami. Trailing Gut-Behrami by 95 points, Brignone must win the season-ending race and hope her Swiss rival does not finish in the top 15. Gut-Behrami avoided risks in her run and finished 1.67 seconds behind in eighth. That result would see the Swiss star secure not only the GS but also the World Cup overall title. Mikaela Shiffrin ended her season Saturday after winning her second straight race after a six-week injury layoff and wrapping up her record-equaling eight slalom season title.

