Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck one moment. The next she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski team at the world championships after Federica Brignone won gold in combined on Monday and Bassino followed with another victory in super-G two days later. Fanchini’s funeral will be held Saturday at the exact same time as the women’s downhill at worlds with Sofia Goggia favored to earn Italy its third gold in as many women’s races.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.