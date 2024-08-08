Italian sailors retain Olympic title in multihull. Austrian duo wins gold in mixed dinghy

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy have defended their Olympic title in the mixed team multihull and Austria’s Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr combined to win gold in the mixed dinghy, a new sailing category for the Paris Games. Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan took silver and Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden took bronze in the dinghy event, also known as 470. The multihull Nacra 17 race saw Argentina get silver behind Italy and New Zealand take bronze.

