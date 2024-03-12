Italian police search AC Milan’s offices as part of probe into sale of club

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s offices have been raided by police as part of an investigation by Italian prosecutors into the sale of the Serie A giant. RedBird Capital Partners purchased Milan from fellow American firm Elliott Management in August 2022, but Milan prosecutors claim Elliott still owns and controls the Italian club. Italian financial police raided Milan’s offices on Tuesday and also reportedly searched the homes of current CEO Giorgio Furlani and former chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who held the role from 2018 to 2022. The club says about the search that “AC Milan is a third party and extraneous to the ongoing legal action concerning the purchase of the club.”

