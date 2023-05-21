Italian Open organizers promise a retractable roof over the tennis court by 2026

ROME (AP) — Italian Open organizers have promised to install a retractable roof over the tennis court by 2026. The announcement comes at the conclusion of one of the tournament’s wettest editions. The CEO of the Italian government agency Sport e Salute Vito Cozzoli says “the roof is coming.” He adds that “the feasibility plan has been approved and it will be a futuristic project that will make the Foro Italico’s center court usable year round.” The semifinal on Saturday between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas was suspended due to rain for a total of nearly 4 ½ hours. That pushed the start of the women’s final back to nearly 11 p.m.

