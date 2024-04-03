Italian jockey Stefano Cherchi, who rode more than 100 winners in UK, dies following Canberra fall

SYDNEY (AP) — Stefano Cherchi has died after being injured in a fall in Australia last month, the New South Wales Jockeys Association said. He was 23. The Italian rode more than 100 winners in the United Kingdom. He was riding at Canberra on March 20 when his mount, Hasime, fell in the Affinity Electrical Technologies Plate, with two other riders escaping serious injury after being unseated in the incident. Cherchi received medical treatment at the track before being transferred to the hospital and was found to have sustained a head injury and internal bleeding. Cherchi partnered 38 winners for trainer Marco Botti while in the U.K. before switching to Australia earlier in the year.

