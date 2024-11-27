Italian Grand Prix to remain on Formula 1 calendar at Monza until at least 2031

PARIS (AP) — The Italian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2031 after a six-year extension was announced Wednesday. Monza has hosted a grand prix since the inaugural world championship in 1950. F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali says “The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy.” Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari a rare win at Monza on Sept. 1. Next year’s edition is scheduled Sept. 5-7.

