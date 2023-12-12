Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini announces his playing retirement from LAFC at 39

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini has retired from professional soccer after a 22-year career.. The 39-year-old Chiellini’s decision was announced by Los Angeles FC, his club for the past 1 1/2 seasons after nearly 18 years at Juventus. Chiellini won nine consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus and was named the Italian league’s top defender three times. His club won five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups during his tenure at the Turin powerhouse. Chiellini then played a major role at LAFC, which won the MLS Cup title in 2022 before reaching the MLS Cup championship game again last weekend.

