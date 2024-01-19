Italian company makes 81.6 million euro offer to rebuild Cortina bobsled track amid IOC standoff

MILAN (AP) — An Italian construction company has made an 81.6 million euro offer to rebuild a historic bobsled track in Cortina d’Ampezzo for the 2026 Winter Olympics amid a standoff between local organizers and the IOC. The International Olympic Committee wants an existing venue in Austria or Switzerland to be used. The offer from Parma-based Impresa Pizzarotti & C. was the only one submitted at the closure of the tender process. The IOC has repeatedly insisted that an existing ice sliding venue outside Italy must be picked to avoid extra spending on construction. Options include nearby tracks at St. Moritz, Switzerland and Igls, Austria.

