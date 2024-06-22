Italian coaches are dominating the dugouts at Euro 2024. The coaching school is the reason why

Italy is continuing a longstanding tradition at the European Championship. The country has a reputation for producing top coaches and there are a record five in charge of national teams at the tournament in Germany. Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is joined by compatriots Vincenzo Montella (Turkey), Domenico Tedesco (Belgium), Marco Rossi (Hungary) and Francesco Calzona (Slovakia). Around one fifth of the 24 teams in Germany will be led by Italians, beating the Netherlands’ record of having three coaches out of 16 teams at Euro 2008. All but Tedesco studied at the Italian federation’s coaching school.

