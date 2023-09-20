Italian champion Napoli needs help from an own goal to beat Braga 2-1 in its Champions League opener

BRAGA, Portugal (AP) — It wasn’t a rout like Napoli achieved routinely in last year’s group phase but the Serie A champion came away with a 2-1 victory at Braga to open its Champions League campaign. An 88th-minute own goal from Braga defender Sikou Niakate was the decider minutes after Bruma had equalized for the hosts. Niakate deflected in a cross from Piotr Zielinski. Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored in first-half added time. Jude Bellingham scored in stoppage time to secure a 1-0 win for 14-time champion Real Madrid over newcomer Union Berlin in the other Group C match.

