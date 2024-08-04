Italian Boxing Federation says it won’t accept Olympic prize money offered by banned IBA

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The Italian Boxing Federation says it will not accept any prize money from the banned International Boxing Association. IBA president Umar Kremlev had announced in a video that his organization wanted to give a $50,000 prize to Angela Carini, who tearfully quit her opening bout with Imane Khelif of Algeria at the Paris Olympics after just 46 seconds. Kremlev also said he intended to award $25,000 to Italy’s national federation and $25,000 to Carini’s coach after her dramatic opening-round exit against Khelif. The Italian federation didn’t say whether Carini or her coach planned to accept the money.

