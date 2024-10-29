Italian 19-year-old skier Matilde Lorenzi dies from her injuries after crash in training

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Promising Italian skier Matilde Lorenzi has died from her injuries after a crash in training in northern Italy. She was 19. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation announced her death on Tuesday. The world ski body known as FIS says “we are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi.” She crashed in training on Monday. FIS says “Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales.” She competed at the junior world championships last season, placing sixth in downhill and eighth in super-G.

