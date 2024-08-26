It was another incredible week for history-making sluggers Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

Even by their lofty standards, this was quite a week for Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Judge homered seven times in six games for the New York Yankees. He went deep twice Sunday to bring his season total to 51. He’s on pace to surpass 60 home runs for the second time in three years, and his American League record of 62 in 2022 could very well fall. Ohtani became only the sixth player to reach 40 homers and 40 steals in a season. He did it in dramatic fashion. Home run No. 40 was a walk-off grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Tampa Bay on Friday night.

