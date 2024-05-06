It was a big week for Baltimore’s pitchers, including a couple just back from arm injuries

Kyle Bradish and John Means are back. Their impact for the Baltimore Orioles was immediate. Bradish allowed a run in 4 2/3 innings in a victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday. Then Means threw seven scoreless frames in a win at Cincinnati on Saturday night. Both pitchers were making their season debuts after they began spring training with arm-related injuries. The Orioles got off to a good start even without them, but if Bradish and Means are healthy and effective, that would give Baltimore another boost as it tries to repeat as AL East champion.

