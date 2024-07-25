It might rain during the Paris Olympics’ ambitious opening ceremony on the Seine River

PARIS (AP) — There is a chance of rain during the grandiose opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on the Seine River. Meteo-France, the French weather service, is forecasting overcast skies over the city from midday onward, with light rain expected in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned Thursday that showers could hit the Paris region in the evening, when the cermony takes place. Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 10,500 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometers (3.7 miles). This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition.

