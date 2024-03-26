It is a mystery why one of England’s best players doesn’t want to represent his country

It is still a mystery why one of England’s best players walked out on the team midway through the last World Cup and hasn’t represented his country ever since. Ben White has never publicly said why. Meanwhile, he’s continued to excel in Arsenal’s defense and, as one of the Premier League’s top players, remains on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate. Yet last week, Southgate says White is still making himself unavailable for England, and is seemingly ruling himself out of the European Championship in Germany. There’s no doubt White would bolster England’s chances. Southgate hasn’t been able to persuade him back but one of his Arsenal teammates is going to give it a try. New England captain Declan Rice.

