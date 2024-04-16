It hasn’t taken Jude Bellingham long to realize how big a problem racism is in Spanish soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham has spoken about the “disgusting” level of racism in Spanish soccer and called for action so that Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Junior isn’t driven out of the sport in the face of persistent abuse. Brazil winger Vinícius has repeatedly been the target of racial insults from opposition fans and recently said he was losing his desire to carry on playing. Bellingham says “the people in power need to do more” though he doubts whether soccer’s authorities would be able to stamp out racism. A Mallorca supporter over the weekend made monkey gestures following a goal from Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni. Vinícius broke down in tears when speaking recently about the abuse he’s been subjected to.

