It doesn’t have to take years to rebuild, especially with the right coach: Analysis

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates a 1-yard touchdown run by Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

Teams considering a coaching change should be encouraged by some of the quick turnarounds around the NFL. Three teams with new coaches entered Week 11 holding a playoff position. Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders led that group in victories despite a 26-18 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night. Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons are first in the NFC South. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers currently have the second wild-card spot in the AFC. Quinn, Morris and Harbaugh have another thing in common. They previously were head coaches in the NFL. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance before going to Michigan and winning a national title.

