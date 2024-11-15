It doesn’t have to take years to rebuild, especially with the right coach: Analysis

Teams considering a coaching change should be encouraged by some of the quick turnarounds around the NFL. Three teams with new coaches entered Week 11 holding a playoff position. Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders led that group in victories despite a 26-18 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night. Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons are first in the NFC South. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers currently have the second wild-card spot in the AFC. Quinn, Morris and Harbaugh have another thing in common. They previously were head coaches in the NFL. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance before going to Michigan and winning a national title.

