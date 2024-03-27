Istanbul to host European Games in 2027 as city eyes being candidate for 2036 Olympics

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Istanbul is set to host the 2027 European Games, giving the Turkish capital a chance to show it can stage an international multi-sports event as it eyes the 2036 Olympics. The European Olympic Committees group said Wednesday that its executive committee unanimously picked Istanbul as the host, although the decision still needs to be approved by national members at a meeting in June. The European Games were first held in 2015 and serves as a continental championship and Olympic qualifier for a number of sports. Istanbul was second to Tokyo in the bid contest for the 2020 Olympics and city officials have said they want to target the 2036 Olympics. India is also planning to bid for the 2036 Summer Games.

