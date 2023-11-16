Israeli teams Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv pick Serbia to host games in European competitions

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israeli soccer teams Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv are going to Serbia to play “home” games in the group stages of European competitions. UEFA has ruled Israel cannot host games in international competitions during the conflict with Hamas. The Israel men’s and women’s national teams have chosen to play home games in Felcsút, Hungary. Maccabi Haifa played a Europa League game last week in Larnaca, Cyprus. Maccabi Haifa next goes to Red Star Belgrade’s stadium to host Rennes on Nov. 30. Maccabi Tel Aviv will play two Europa Conference League games at Serbian club TSC’s stadium in Backa Topola.

