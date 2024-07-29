Israeli swimmer of Ukrainian parents tries to forget conflicts as she competes at the Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Anastasia Gorbenko considers herself caught between two world conflicts. Gorbenko is an Israeli swimmer with Ukrainian parents. So the Russia-Ukraine war touches on her emotions and nerves just as the Hamas-Israel war does. Gorbenko uses the pool as her refuge. Once inside La Defense Arena, she can clear her mind and just swim. Israeli swim officials said security was heightened surrounding their athletes after a weekend attack that killed 12 youth soccer players in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

