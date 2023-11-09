Israel women’s soccer team hands over home-field advantage to play Nations League games

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israel’s national team in women’s soccer has forfeited home-field advantage to opponents in two upcoming Nations League games. Israel has been looking for neutral venues for games during the war with Hamas. UEFA says Israel’s games against Kazakhstan and Armenia intended to be home and away will now be double-headers in Astana and Yerevan, respectively, from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2. A third Israel “home” game against Estonia is on Dec. 5 at a Hungarian stadium closely tied to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It also will host the Israeli men’s team for two European Championship qualifiers next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.