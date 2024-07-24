Israel soccer player will serve a 2-game ban at the Paris Olympics after losing urgent court appeal

PARIS (AP) — Israel defender Roy Revivo lost his appeal of a two-game FIFA ban at the Paris Olympics in a ruling made hours before the team’s opening game. An urgent hearing was held earlier Wednesday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s Olympic base in Paris. The court says its panel of three judges decided to dismiss the application. Israel was playing Mali in a 9 p.m. kickoff at Parc des Princes stadium. Revivo is serving a two-game ban at FIFA’s Olympic tournament though he was sent off in a European Championship qualifying playoff run by UEFA. FIFA made that ruling Monday.

