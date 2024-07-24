Israel soccer player will serve a 2-game ban at the Paris Olympics after losing urgent court appeal

By The Associated Press
FILE - Israel's Roy Revivo receives a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Israel and Iceland, at Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Olympic debut of Israel soccer player Roy Revivo on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 is on doubt until a sports court hearing in Paris hours before the game against Mali decides if he is banned. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Vojinovic]

PARIS (AP) — Israel defender Roy Revivo lost his appeal of a two-game FIFA ban at the Paris Olympics in a ruling made hours before the team’s opening game. An urgent hearing was held earlier Wednesday at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s Olympic base in Paris. The court says its panel of three judges decided to dismiss the application. Israel was playing Mali in a 9 p.m. kickoff at Parc des Princes stadium. Revivo is serving a two-game ban at FIFA’s Olympic tournament though he was sent off in a European Championship qualifying playoff run by UEFA. FIFA made that ruling Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.