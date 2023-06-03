Israel shocks Brazil to reach U20 World Cup semifinals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Israel has shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan. The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel, which will face Uruguay or the United States in the semifinals. After a scoreless first half, Marcos Leonardo netted first and Israel equalized with a header by Anan Khalaili four minutes later. Matheus Nascimento made it 2-1 for Brazil in the first minute of extra time but Hamza Shibi scored Israel’s second two minutes later from close range. Dor David Turgeman scored the winner in the third minute of the second half of extra time after dribbling past two Brazilian defenders in the penalty box.

