Israel shocks Brazil to reach U20 World Cup semifinals, Italy outs Colombia
By The Associated Press
Israel's Dor Turgeman, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the extra time of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Israel has shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan. The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel, which will face Uruguay or the United States in the semifinals. Italy beat Colombia 3-1 and also reached the final four in the tournament in Argentina. The team’s next rival will be either South Korea or Nigeria.
Israel's Hamza Shibli celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the extra time of a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan
Brazil's Matheus Nascimento, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the extra time of the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Israel at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko
Israel's Ran Binyamin kicks the ball in an attempt to score against Brazil's goalkeeper Kaique during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)