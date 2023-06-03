Israel shocks Brazil to reach U20 World Cup semifinals, Italy outs Colombia

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Israel has shocked favorite Brazil 3-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup in San Juan. The tense encounter featured extra-time goals and two penalty shots wasted by Israel, which will face Uruguay or the United States in the semifinals. Italy beat Colombia 3-1 and also reached the final four in the tournament in Argentina. The team’s next rival will be either South Korea or Nigeria.

