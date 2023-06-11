Israel secures 3rd place at Under-20 World Cup

LA PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Debutant Israel ended its successful appearance at the Under-20 World Cup by beating South Korea 3-1 in the third-place playoff match. Ran Binyamin opened the scoring for the Israelis in the 19th minute at the Diego Maradona Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, before South Korea’s Seung-Won Lee equalized five minutes later from the spot. Omer Senior netted in the 76th and Anan Khalaili scored Israel’s third goal in the 85th to put the result beyond doubt. Israel’s surprise run at the tournament included the elimination of Brazil in the quarterfinals.

