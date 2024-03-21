Israel ousted from Euro 2024 playoffs 4-1 against Iceland. Ukraine gets late goals to beat Bosnia

Israel crashed out of the European Championship qualifying playoffs routed 4-1 rout by Iceland on Thursday. Ukraine found two late goals for a stunning 2-1 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina. Ukraine will now play Iceland on Tuesday with a place in the 24-nation Euro 2024 lineup at stake. Poland eased past Estonia 5-1 and will next play at Wales who beat Finland 4-1. The Euro 2004 champion Greece easily beat Kazakhstan 5-0 and travels next to Georgia which eliminated Luxembourg 2-0. Euro 2024 is being played in 10 German cities from June 14 to July 14.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.