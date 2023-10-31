Israel men’s soccer team will go to Hungary for key ‘home’ games in Euro 2024 qualifying

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The Israel men’s soccer team will play two European Championship qualifying “home” games in Hungary at a stadium near the home village of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Israel is trying to qualify for the tournament for the first time. The Israel-Hamas war has left the national team two games behind schedule in a three-way race with Switzerland and Romania in Group I. The top two in the final standings advance to Euro 2024 in Germany. Israel now needs to play four games from Nov. 12-21. UEFA says the “home” games against Switzerland and Romania will be played in Felcsút.

