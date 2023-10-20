Israel forward Shon Weissman to sit out Spanish league game over security concerns

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An official for Granada soccer club says that Israel forward Shon Weissman has not traveled with the team for its Spanish league game at Osasuna because of security concerns. The official confirmed Spanish media reports to The Associated Press that Weissman had not gone with his teammates to Pamplona. The official spoke anonymously since he was not authorized to comment publicly on the issue. Spanish media reports that authorities were worried about a potentially hostile atmosphere created by Osasuna supporters who had allegedly been angered by social media posts made by Weissman regarding the violence in the Gaza Strip.

