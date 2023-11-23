Israel drawn to face Iceland in Euro 2024 playoffs, then would play winner of Bosnia vs. Ukraine

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israel was drawn to face Iceland in the qualifying playoffs for the European Championship, and Ukraine was paired with Bosnia-Herzegovina. The winners of those two games will then face each other next March for a place at Euro 2024 in Germany, setting up a potential decisive match between Israel and Ukraine. Both Ukraine and Israel must currently play “home” games in a neutral country for security reasons because their own country is at war. In the other playoff brackets, Wales will host Finland and that winner will then host Poland or Estonia. The third-tier playoff bracket will see the winner of Georgia or Luxembourg host either Greece or Kazakhstan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.