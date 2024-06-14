Isn’t that Suber? Last entrant in US Open field takes advantage of opportunity, shoots 69

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Suber wasn’t expected to play this week at the U.S. Open. But a foot injury to Jon Rahm allowed Suber, who primarily plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, to earn his way into the tournament as the last entrant into the field of 156. And Suber made the most of it, shooting 69 on Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2 to leave him in a tie for ninth place. Suber ranks 239th in the world and 44th on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he has played in 12 tournaments this year. He has earned nearly $372,000 during his career. He’s played in two PGA Tour events before, but failed to make the cut both times.

