Isner wins 499th tiebreaker, reaches Dallas Open quarters

DALLAS (AP) — John Isner has extended his record by winning a 499th career tiebreaker. Isner advanced to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open with a straight-sets victory over Daniel Altmaier. The big-serving Isner won the final seven points after falling behind 1-0 in the tiebreaker. The fifth-seeded American will face Ecuador’s Emilio Gomez, who rallied to oust fourth-seeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets. No. 8 seed Adrian Mannarino of Italy advanced to the quarters and will face China’s Yibing Wu, who knocked off beat third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

