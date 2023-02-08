Isner sweeps tiebreakers in straight-sets win at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — John Isner has advanced to the second round at his hometown Dallas Open. The American won a pair of tiebreakers in a match without any service breaks for a straight-sets victory over Chun-Hsin Tseng. The fifth-seeded Isner served 22 aces. He now has 498 career victories in tiebreakers. He is joined in the second round by Marcos Giron, who beat fellow American Alex Rybakov. Isner and Giron reached the semifinals in the inaugural Dallas event last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.