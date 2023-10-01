Ismail Mahdi scores four times and Texas State holds off Southern Miss in 50-36 shootout

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ismail Mahdi returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and added three rushing touchdowns to highlight Texas State’s 50-36 victory over Southern Mississippi. Texas State led 42-10 at halftime but the Golden Eagles rallied, scoring touchdowns on three consecutive fourth-quarter drives for a 42-36 deficit. The Bobcats finally got on the board again with a 14-yard run by Malik Hornsby with 1:39 left in the game. It was only a 3-play, 18-yard drive after the Bobcats stopped the Golden Eagles on downs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.