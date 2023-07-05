Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho. The Islanders announced the deals on Wednesday. Gauthier got a two-year contract and Kuhlman and Pinho each received one-year, two-way contracts. Gauthier had nine goals and five assists in 57 games last season with the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

